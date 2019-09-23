Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

DOHA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s chief of general staff on Sept. 22 discussed military cooperation with Qatari minister of state for defense affairs in Doha.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Gen. Yaşar Güler and Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah reviewed military and defense relations between the two countries and explored ways of enhancing them.

Meanwhile, heads of the Turkish Red Crescent and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) on Sept. 22 met in Doha to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two aid agencies.

İbrahim Altan and Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi said necessary arrangements have been finalized to renew bilateral cooperation agreement.

The two sides also agreed to sign a framework agreement to increase cooperation in projects to be designed to help those who are affected by natural disasters and conflicts.