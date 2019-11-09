Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s military is providing free health checks in northern Syria to locals recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, said Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Nov. 8.

Turkish soldiers continue to help locals who once suffered under YPG/PKK terrorist oppression, the ministry said in a statement.

A mobile Turkish military clinic provided health checks to locals in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, areas of northern Syria recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists through a joint operation by Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The ministry added that Turkish military also distributed humanitarian supplies, repaired the water and sewage systems, worked to open hospitals for service, and brought patients needing emergency care to Turkey for treatment.