New company launches up 18 percent in October

  • November 22 2019 11:33:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 18 percent year-on-year in October, a key business body said on Nov. 22.

Last month, 8,352 new companies were established, up from 7,081 businesses that had started operating in October 2018, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said in a report.

The top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

In October, 1,183 companies with foreign partners were established. The figure was 1,504 in October 2018.

The report showed that 1,199 companies went out of business in October, rising 3.2 percent from the same month last year.

In January-October, 68,522 new companies were launched, indicating an annual decrease of nearly 5 percent.

 

