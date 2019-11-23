Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • November 23 2019 12:59:42

Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

The Turkish military neutralized five PKK terrorists amid air-backed operations in northern Iraq, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.

One terrorist in the Sinat-Haftanin region of northern Iraq was neutralized as part of Operation Claw-3, along with four more neutralized in the Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added: "Our operations are going to continue without pause."

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

More than 400 PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU.

