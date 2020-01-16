Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Jan. 16.

On Twitter, the ministry said terrorists were "neutralized" in an air-backed operation by Turkish Armed Forces in Hakurk region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.