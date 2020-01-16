Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • January 16 2020 10:30:10

Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Jan. 16.

On Twitter, the ministry said terrorists were "neutralized" in an air-backed operation by Turkish Armed Forces in Hakurk region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  2. Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

    Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

  3. Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

    Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

  4. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  5. Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued
Recommended
Turkey deports 3 German nationals for terror links

Turkey deports 3 German nationals for terror links
FM Çavuşoğlu slams Cairo raid on Anadolu Agency

FM Çavuşoğlu slams Cairo raid on Anadolu Agency
Ex-army officer detained over FETÖ links

Ex-army officer detained over FETÖ links
Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, region over phone

Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, region over phone
Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks

Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks
Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay

Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay
WORLD German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

Germany's foreign minister was flying to Libya on Jan. 16 to meet one of the country's rival leaders, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, in a bid to push forward troubled efforts to secure a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.77 billion) in 2019, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 15.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.