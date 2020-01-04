Turkey neutralized over 200 terrorists in December

  • January 04 2020 11:56:00

Turkey neutralized over 200 terrorists in December

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralized over 200 terrorists in December

Turkey neutralized more than 200 terrorists during anti-terror operations at home and abroad in December, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on Jan. 3.

Turkish security forces neutralized 144 YPG/PKK terrorists, including one on the orange list and three on the grey list, during Operation Kıran in the country's southeast, said Çataklı.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Çataklı said 211 terrorists were neutralized during operations last month and the number of Syrians returned to their country is growing.

The number returned due to the effect of the peace and tranquility provided by Turkey's anti-terror operations such as the Operation Olive Branch, Operation Euphrates Shield and the Operation Peace Spring is 311,968. And 3,571,030 Syrians are under international protection status in Turkey.

After Turkey's anti-terror operation such as the Operation Olive Branch and the Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkey on Oct. 9 launched the Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

    Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  2. Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

    Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

  3. Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

    Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

  4. CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

    CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

  5. New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

    New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Recommended
Over 77 kg heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 77 kg heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss regional developments over phone

Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss regional developments over phone
Turkey calls for common sense in Iraq: Spokesman

Turkey calls for common sense in Iraq: Spokesman
Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'
Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11

Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11
Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander
WORLD China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Jan. 4 post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year decrease of around 6.33 percent to 46.83 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on Jan. 4.
SPORTS Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.