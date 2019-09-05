Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

  • September 05 2019 15:41:18

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

ANKARA
Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has called on the international community to provide support and show solidarity to Turkey and other host countries that have been hosting millions of Syrian refugees since the start of the civil war in the Middle Eastern country.

“Refugee situations will exist as long as there are conflicts. Ending refugee situations requires political solutions, but until that happens, host countries, including Turkey, and host communities need support and solidarity from the international community,” said Grandi, according to a written statement by the UNHCR on Sept. 5.

Grandi held meetings in Ankara and met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay; Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu; Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu; Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt and Deputy Education Minister Reha Denemeç, as well as Director General Abdullah Ayaz, and staff of the Directorate General of Migration Management, the state institution responsible for refugees in Turkey.

The visit also provided the opportunity to meet refugees at a UNHCR-supported social services center of Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry and a vocational training center of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, where he was joined by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

In his meetings with the government, Grandi reiterated the UNHCR’s commitment to continue its cooperation with and support for Turkey, recognizing its important role as the country hosting the largest refugee population in the world for five consecutive years. The high commissioner discussed recent developments in the region as well as in Turkey and received with appreciation assurances of Turkey’s continued commitment to refugee protection. The situation in Idlib was also subject of the discussions, where a humanitarian catastrophe needs to be prevented and all done to protect civilians.

The high commissioner welcomed Turkey’s role as co-convener of the upcoming Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December. The forum will provide a unique occasion for states and others to come together and announce bold measures they will take to ease pressure on host countries, boost refugee self-reliance, and search for solutions.

“Refugee situations send ripples across entire regions and beyond. Dealing with displacement challenges cannot be done alone and requires unity of vision and ambition among all countries coupled with real, concrete action. This is the goal of the Global Compact on Refugees and it is what we will be working towards through the Global Refugee Forum,” said Grandi.

Migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  2. Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

    Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

  3. Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

    Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

  4. Cyprus, a hot potato

    Cyprus, a hot potato

  5. Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

    Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister
Recommended
Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7
Turkish, US aides discuss Syria safe zone

Turkish, US aides discuss Syria safe zone

Ankara against special status on EU membership: FM

Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM
Turkish, Greek Cypriots restores media files, paintings

Turkish, Greek Cypriots restores media files, paintings

Syrias Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

Turkey reiterates support for Colombias peace process

Turkey reiterates support for Colombia's peace process
WORLD Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran on Sept. 4 said it would take another step away from a 2015 nuclear deal by starting to develop centrifuges to speed up its uranium enrichment but it also gave European powers two more months to try to save the multilateral pact.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced that it revised downwards its targets for 2019.
SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.