Suspect nabbed for killing of Turkish diplomat in Erbil

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on Jan. 21 nabbed a suspect allegedly linked to an armed attack that killed a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last July.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the provincial police forces and the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the southeastern border province of Şırnak as he attempted to cross to Turkey.

On July 17, Osman Köse, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate General in Erbil, was martyred in an armed attack at a restaurant. Apart from the diplomat, two Iraqi nationals sitting at a nearby table were also killed.

In August, Turkish forces neutralized two PKK/YPG terrorists, who plotted the armed attack.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.