Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

  • January 27 2020 13:20:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
(REUTERS File Photo)

Turkey on Jan. 27 marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the victims of genocide under the Nazi regime of Germany.

"On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we once more commemorate with respect 6 million Jewish victims who were brutally and systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators as well as those minorities and groups including Roma people and disabled persons that were also targeted," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

It was noted that a ceremony would be held at the University of Ankara with the participation of Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, representatives from the Foreign Ministry, chief rabbi of Turkey, members of the Turkish Jewish Community, academics and students.

"Despite the painful lessons of Holocaust, it is worrying to observe the rise in anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia in today's world," the statement added.

"It is essential to resolutely fight against these hate-based phenomena that pose threats to global peace, security and stability."

Stressing that Turkish administration opened its doors to hundreds of Jews fleeing the persecution of the Nazi regime, the statement said Turkey still continue to protect millions escaping from cruelty.

"Turkey will continue her decisive efforts to prevent anti-semitism, Islamophobia, racism, xenophobia, discrimination and all forms of extremism," it added.

