Turkey marks 80 years since Hatay rejoined motherland

ANKARA/HATAY-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on July 23 marked the 80th anniversary of the reunion of its southern province of Hatay with the national borders.

Following a 1939 referendum of Hatay’s residents, the province was reunited with the motherland and bonded its fate with Turkey's, boosting the credibility and effectiveness of Turkey’s politics and diplomacy, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a written message.

“Hatay, which chose to embrace the motherland of its own free will, strengthened our national unity and integrity, and has been a symbol of our determination to live in peace, to protect our unity and solidarity,” he added.

Rahmi Doğan, Hatay’s governor, said the struggle which started with the passion for independence of Hatay’s people and continued with “great belief, patience, and determination” resulted in the victory.

He added that the peaceful and rational policy carried out by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, led to the success of Hatay’s reunion with Turkey.