Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 pacts on science, defense

  • December 19 2019 09:38:39

KUALA LUMPUR-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Malaysian officials signed 15 agreements in various fields in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 18 in the presence of both countries’ leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at his official residence to witness the signing of 15 goodwill agreements on science, technology, and defense.

The agreement on science and technology was signed between Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia’s energy, science, technology, environment, and climate change minister.

The defense pacts were signed by Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s defense minister, and Mohamad Sabu, his Malaysian counterpart.

