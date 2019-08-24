Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

  • August 24 2019 10:15:00

BEIRUT- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held bilateral talks on Aug. 23 in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri during an official visit to the country.

“We agreed with Saad al-Hariri to enhance our economic&trade relations. For this purpose, we will convene the Joint Economic Commission,” Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

“Turkish firms are ready to give further contributions to infrastructure&development of Lebanon. We see Lebanon as a brother and neighbor country,” he said.

According to Hariri’s press office, Çavuşoğlu also expressed Turkey’s support for the country’s army and constitutional foundations.

The two also agreed to realize the free trade zone agreement signed between the two countries.

Hariri, for his part, said he had lifted restrictions on the entry of some Turkish products into the country as of Thursday.

Çavuşoğlu later met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan.

Earlier, he held talks with President Michel Aoun.

“We’ve underlined the importance of protection of the stability and security of Lebanon and expressed that our interior ministry is ready to further enhance the cooperation [with Lebanon] in various fields,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted after meeting with Al-Hassan.

