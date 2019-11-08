Turkey launches Operation Kıran-5 in SE to clear PKK from area

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 8 it has begun Operation Kıran-5 with 2,625 personnel and 179 units in the eastern part of the country.

The statement said the operation will be carried out in the countryside of Diyarbakır, Bingöl and Muş provinces to neutralize terrorists in the region.



Meanwhile, Turkish forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in air-backed operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

The operation in Metina region will continue, the ministry said in a tweet.

Over 400 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.