Turkey launches fresh phases of domestic anti-terror op

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, security forces launched the ninth and 10th phases of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry announced on Dec. 20.

Operation Kıran-9 is underway in the Mt. Cudi area of the eastern Şırnak province, while Kıran-10 has begun in the Kazan Valley of the eastern Hakkari province.

A total of 1,990 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kıran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces. Eight more iterations of the operation followed, including operations Kıran-9 and Kıran-10.

The statement did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, but the terrorist YPG/PKK has traditionally been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union and has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.