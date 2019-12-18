Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op

  • December 18 2019 11:38:04

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Dec. 18.

The Operation Kıran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.

A total of 3,480 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kıran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces. Six more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kıran-8.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union and has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

 

