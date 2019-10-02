Turkey, Kuwait agree to enhance industry ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Kuwait agreed on Oct. 2 to enhance bilateral ties in industry and technology sectors.

The agreement came in a meeting between Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and his Kuwaiti counterpart Khaled Nasser al-Roudan in Turkey's capital Ankara.

"We aim to enhance our cooperation in fields of economy, industry and technology as well as mutual investments on the 55th anniversary of our relations," Varank said.

He underscored Kuwait's significance in the region with its humanitarian foreign policy that contributes to stability in the region as well
as its efforts supporting the Palestinian cause, efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen and efforts to mend the rift in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Varank stressed that Turkey adopted a new policy of production and encourages investments and can share its experience in the industry field with Kuwait.

For his part, al-Roudan hailed the "distinguished relations between Turkey and Kuwait on all levels," citing that Turkey is the second country in the world that has largest investments in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti private sector, the official said, is "the largest in the Middle East that invests in Turkey," which reflects "trust" on the level of
officials and private sector.

Al-Roudan pointed out that Turkish companies operating in Kuwait are performing "impressive" jobs in vital projects, citing Turkish companies' work in the construction of Terminal 2 at the international Kuwait Airport.

Kuwait can benefit from Turkey's major experience in industry sector which is proven by the strength of Turkish products, he added.

Defense,

