Turkey key actor for peace in Libya, says Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

With its efforts in the field and diplomatic area, Turkey assumed the key role to bring peace to Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 19.

“We highlighted in every occasion that a permanent political solution in Libya can be ensured via dialogue … We cemented our cooperation with the legitimate Libyan government via two memorandum of understandings signed end-2019," Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, before his departure to Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-host the Berlin conference, which will seek a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya, to genuinely support the cease-fire and adhere to the U.N.'s arms embargo.

“Turkey has become a key to peace in Libya with its efforts both in the field and diplomacy,” he said.

Erdoğan also criticized international community for not showing the necessary reaction against “reckless attacks of Haftar.”

“Actions of putschist [Khalifa] Haftar and his supporters, which has openly been violating U.N. Security Council resolutions, has long been ignored,” Erdoğan said.

However, Turkey has maintained a principled and consistent stance against the crisis in Libya since the first day it started, the president said.

Along with Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French leader Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed their attendance.

The German government also announced that both Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and the eastern-based commander Haftar accepted invitations for the conference.

Top officials from Egypt and UAE, main supporters of the Libyan warlord Haftar, will also take part in the conference.