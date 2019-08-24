Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

  • August 24 2019 12:42:00

Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

ISTANBUL
Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

The Turkish government provides millions of Syrians with health care and education and a multilateral political solution is needed and demonizing Ankara won’t help, wrote Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in an article he penned for Foreign Policy magazine on Aug. 24.

Responding to allegations that Turkey deports Syrian refugees, Altun said, "the Turkish government categorically rejects the allegation that Syrian refugees face deportation in Turkey. Having adopted an open-door policy toward displaced Syrians back in 2011, the country has admitted approximately 3.6 million Syrian refugees—compared with 1.4 million in Jordan and just 18,000 in the United States. Once registered with the authorities, those individuals are entitled to public services, including free health care and education. To facilitate the delivery of such services, Turkey has required all refugees to reside in the province where they initially registered.”

“The Turkish government categorically rejects the allegation that Syrian refugees face deportation in Turkey,” Altun wrote.

Touching upon the recent decision to relocate the unregistered Syrians in Istanbul, Altun added: “Because some Syrians relocated within the country without notifying the authorities, the Turkish government launched an initiative in early 2017 to update records and achieve a more balanced distribution of asylum-seekers across the country. As part of this effort, the governor of Istanbul, home to some 1 million Syrians, half of whom are registered in other provinces, announced an Aug. 20 deadline for relevant individuals to return to where they registered. This deadline has since been extended to Oct. 30.”

The deadline for Syrian refugees that were registered in Turkey’s other cities, as well as refugees who were not registered at all, to leave the country’s largest city had expired Aug. 20.

Turkey has extended the deadline for unregistered Syrian refugees in Istanbul to leave the city by two months.

Altun also criticized the international community on their approach to the Syrian refugee issue.

“Recent allegations against Turkey, a country with limited means but a firm commitment to helping Syrian refugees, reveal the international community’s failure to focus on the real issues. Instead of assigning blame to those who are not at fault, governments and human rights organizations should be promoting international cooperation to find a political solution and address the root causes of irregular migration,” he wrote.

Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, Syrian, refugees, foreign policy

MOST POPULAR

  1. Time for a reality check in Syria

    Time for a reality check in Syria

  2. Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

    Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

  3. YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

    YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

  4. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

  5. Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

    Turkey remains world second biggest contractor
Recommended
Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry

Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry
Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties
Turkish NGOs protest Indias Kashmir move

Turkish NGOs protest India's Kashmir move
YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM
18th anniversary of ruling AKP marked in reception

18th anniversary of ruling AKP marked in reception

Turkish president to visit Russia next week

Turkish president to visit Russia next week
WORLD Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 23 that he will boost tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese imports in the latest escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe wants to maintain its good start to the Spor Toto Super League season when it visits city rival Başakşehir on Aug. 24.