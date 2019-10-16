Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists

AFYONKARAHISAR-Anadolu Agency

Nine years ago, eight friends from the Netherlands arrived in Turkey and hired motorcycles to explore the country. Since then, they have fallen in love with Turkey.

They arrive every year, ride on motorbikes and set off to visit the historical and cultural sites, zoom past coastal roads in the sunshine and taste the delicious Turkish cuisine.

They have explored the ancient Phrygian Valley, Cappadocia region in the central Turkey and the ancient city of Ephesus in Izmir in Turkey’s Aegean region.

Next year in 2020, they plan to celebrate a decade of their Turkish adventures.

Back home they are engaged in different professions. But upon reaching Turkey, they are just riders. They are planning to undertake a tour of the Black Sea region in 2020 to mark a decade of their adventures.

“Generally, people in Turkey are hospitable and welcome us very well,” said biker Bidauff Dumaan.

“The mountains, plains, forests and highlands are all wonderful. We have a good time on these routes,“ he added.

The biker said that he had undertaken such trips in Spain, Belgium and Portugal. But the scenic beauty in Turkey and its changing nature after every 50 kilometers are unmatched and mesmerizing.

His friend Gerard Yeming described Turkey as an ideal country to be explored through a motorcycle.

Their German organizer, Zuche Bonder, is living in Turkey for past 30 years. “I can say that I fell in love with Turkey,” said Bonder.