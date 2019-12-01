Turkey in contact with 5,300 families of PKK members: Minister

  • December 01 2019 16:13:40

Turkey in contact with 5,300 families of PKK members: Minister

ISTANBUL
Turkey in contact with 5,300 families of PKK members: Minister

Turkish authorities have been in contact with 5,300 families of terrorists that are not only in Turkey but also outside the country, aiming for the surrender of PKK, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Dec. 1.

“We have convinced 600 terrorists and their families to surrender and brought them to justice in the last three years,” Soylu said, speaking at Kanal 7 broadcaster. He was referring to both the PKK and YPG members.

The Turkish security forces convinced 235 PKK members to surrender, Soylu noted.

“This is a great success. Currently, the number of participants in the terrorist organization is 111,” he said, recalling that the participation in the PKK was over 5,500 in the past.

“This means, we are more active in the terrorist organization than in the terrorist organization,” Soylu stated.

In the past the total number of 15,000 people had become members of the PKK in Turkey, he stated.

In more than 30 years of clashes between the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – and the Turkish state, 40,000 people, including women, children and infants, have been killed.

Soylu said in 2016, they detected some 14,500 radio communication of the PKK members, but this number dropped to 1,100 this year.

In the last two years, about 580 transmitted were seized and the PKK’s capacity of communication was destroyed on a great scale, according to the minister.

Süleyman Soylu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

    Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

  2. Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

    Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

  3. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

  4. 3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

    3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

  5. Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

    Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist
Recommended
Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions
Armenian church hosts funeral ceremony for Korean War veteran

Armenian church hosts funeral ceremony for Korean War veteran
YPG/PKK terrorism targets civilians in northern Syria

YPG/PKK terrorism targets civilians in northern Syria

Cyber Shield 2019 to simulate malware, phishing attacks

Cyber Shield 2019 to simulate malware, phishing attacks
Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist
Turkeys top diplomat hails Spain as true friend

Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'
WORLD Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.
ECONOMY Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

A total of 2.3 million items were sold on Turkey’s online shopping platforms on Black Friday, pointing to a strong 45 percent rise compared with a year ago, according to data from Related Digital.
SPORTS World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.