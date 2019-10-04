Turkey hosts maximum number of refugees: Minister

  • October 04 2019 08:54:26

Turkey hosts maximum number of refugees: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey hosts maximum number of refugees: Minister

Turkey hosts maximum number of refugees and is currently home to five million displaced people, including 3.6 million Syrians, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Oct. 3.

Soylu held a meeting with his German counterpart Horst Seehofer, French counterpart Christophe Castaner and EU commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, in the capital Ankara.

Turkish, Greek ministers discuss migration crisis
Turkish, Greek ministers discuss migration crisis

Stressing that the Syrian refugee issue is a “big tragedy”, Soylu said the migration has been increasing in the region.

He added that Turkey was significantly affected by the migration, reminding the European countries that his country was hosting over five million refugees.

“Turkey displayed an exemplary behavior to the world, by both its [refugee] camps, harmony and hospitality,” Soylu said.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The area is currently inhabited by about 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people, displaced in recent years by regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN official.

Syrian refugees,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

    Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

  2. 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

    5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

  3. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

  4. First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

    First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

  5. Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

    Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean
Recommended
Police promote pedestrian safety

Police promote pedestrian safety
Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone
Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake
Turkish, Greek ministers discuss migration crisis

Turkish, Greek ministers discuss migration crisis

Turkey’s top court rules freedom of expression of jailed lawmaker violated

Turkey’s top court rules freedom of expression of jailed lawmaker violated
WORLD EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnsons offer

EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnson's offer

The European Union and Ireland said on Oct. 3 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals were unlikely to yield a deal, with Dublin bluntly warning that Britain was heading towards a no-deal exit unless it made more concessions.   
ECONOMY Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans extended by local lenders increased by 1.1 percent on a weekly basis to hit 422 billion Turkish Liras (around $74 billion) in the week ending Sept. 27, data from the banking market watchdog BDDK showed on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.