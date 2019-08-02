Turkey to hold 11th ambassadors’ conference with theme “Robust Diplomacy: Active on the Ground and at the Table”

ANKARA

The Ambassadors Conference, organized annually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2008, will be held this year on Aug. 3-9 in Ankara and Samsun with the participation of Turkish ambassadors serving at home and abroad.

The 11th Ambassadors Conference will convene under the theme of “Robust Diplomacy: Active on the Ground and at the Table,” the ministry said in a written statement on Aug. 2.

This theme underlines that Turkish diplomacy “employs various tools with a holistic approach in order to ensure the protection of our national rights and interests and contribute to international peace and stability in the face of global and regional challenges,” read the statement.

The ambassadors will receive the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, review recent developments and trends of relevance to Turkish foreign policy, discuss current challenges and opportunities and evaluate the priorities for the upcoming period in a comprehensive manner.

In this framework, the ambassadors will meet Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, members of the Presidential Cabinet and senior public officials. High-level foreign dignitaries will also address the ambassadors. The ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said foreign ministers of Jordan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Ukrainian president will attend the conference.

“The Ambassadors Conference plays a major role in the in-house and inter-institutional coordination and planning of our foreign policy, as well as in terms of public diplomacy,” said the ministry.

Economy and security/defense issues will be among the focal points of the conference, with a whole day allocated for each. In addition to regional sessions, expert panels on crisis management and resolution of conflicts, as well as on rising populism and racism, will also be organized with the participation of senior Turkish and foreign officials.

On the last day of the conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and the ambassadors will pay a visit to Samsun to mark the centenary of the beginning of the War of Independence.