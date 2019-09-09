Turkey helps flood victims in Sudan

KHARTOUM-Anadolu Agency
Turkish aid organizations on Sept. 8 reached out to thousands of families affected by flash floods in the north of Sudan's capital
Khartoum.

They distributed food packages and in the coming days will address housing needs of the displaced.

Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum Irfan Neziroglu and Turkish Red Crescent Director-General Ibrahim Altan were also briefed about the situation during their visit to the affected area.

"There was no loss of life in this region, but the damage of material is too much. The Red Crescent and non-governmental organizations have distributed aid and I hope help will continue to come," Neziroglu said.

The Turkish envoy said they aimed to establish a small Turkish village with the help of Turkish business people in Sudan.

Sudan is reeling from the effects of a flood caused by heavy rains in early August.

More than 70 Sudanese have been killed and dozens were injured in floods across the country.

According to the report of the UN for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), 245,700 people were affected by the flood, 32,851 buildings were destroyed and 16, 284 buildings were damaged.

