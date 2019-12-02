Turkey has remarkable geopolitical potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has a remarkable position in the world with its geopolitical potential, foreign minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on Dec. 1.

Çavuşoğlu’s remarks came during an event organized at a hotel in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Referring to the inauguration of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline’s (TANAP) Europe link on Nov. 30, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is now an energy corridor.

The TANAP project was officially launched in June 2018. It stretches from the Turkish-Georgian border to the Turkish-Greek border.

The pipeline will begin carrying gas to the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, an ambitious initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe.

It will pass through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) -- the European leg of the corridor.

With an investment of around $7 billion, TANAP will deliver 6 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe per year.

"Turkey also plays a critical role in reviving the historic Silk Road," he added.

Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey has become a country which links London to Tokyo, the country has to make proper use of this opportunity.

Regarding the construction of artificial sea-level waterway Canal Istanbul, he said Turkey will change the dynamics of history in marine and transportation.

Turkey 'hope for oppressed people' all around world

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkey uses its hard power when necessary, but needs soft power to strengthen its position on a global scale.

Turkey has become a hope for oppressed people by sending humanitarian aid all around the world, he stressed.

"Turkey not only opens embassies or consulate generals abroad, but also tries to exist abroad with all of its institutions," he said, hailing the efforts of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities and Religious Affairs Directorate.