Turkey handed over al-Ethawi, who revealed whereabouts of ISIL leader: Minister

  • November 19 2019 14:53:00

Turkey handed over al-Ethawi, who revealed whereabouts of ISIL leader: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey handed over al-Ethawi, who revealed whereabouts of ISIL leader: Minister

Ismael al-Ethawi, a close associate of ISIL leader Abu Bakr-Baghdadi who killed himself in a U.S. raid last month, was arrested by Turkish authorities and handed over to the Iraqis, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 18

“He disclosed the whereabouts of Baghdadi”, Çavuşoğlu said, speaking at the Turkish Parliament.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. Special Forces on his heavily fortified safehouse in the Syrian province of Idlib.

“Ethawi gave valuable information which helped the Iraqi multi-security agencies team complete the missing pieces of the puzzle of Baghdadi’s movements and places he used to hide,” Reuters earlier quoted one of the Iraqi security officials as saying.

“Ethawi gave us details on five men, including him, who were meeting Baghdadi inside Syria and the different locations they used,” he told Reuters.

The minister also said some countries have not informed Interpol about the ISIL fighters, a meeting with the agencies officials in Washington revealed. “There is confusion in the lists. We need to be in better cooperation from now on,” he stated.

Turkey has extradited some 7,700 ISIL members to their countries of origin, the minister said, noting that Ankara has issued a travel ban for 70,000 others.

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  2. Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

    Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

  3. Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

    Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

  4. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  5. Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin

    Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin
Recommended
Wife killers given leniency

Wife killers given leniency
Turkey’s animal rights legislation underway

Turkey’s animal rights legislation underway
Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

Russian doctors get liver transplant training in Turkey

Russian doctors get liver transplant training in Turkey
Students produce power bank from waste battery

Students produce power bank from waste battery
Turkey slams US policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement

Turkey slams US policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement
WORLD Iran cracks down on ringleaders of fuel protests

Iran cracks down on 'ringleaders' of fuel protests

An Iranian intelligence official has threatened to crack down on leaders of protests against a recent government decision to hike fuel prices
ECONOMY Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales decreased 31.88 percent in the first ten months of the current year
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.