Turkey hails constitutional declaration in Sudan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey hailed rival Sudanese parties reaching agreement on a constitutional declaration, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 4.

Earlier the same day, Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Chance (FFC) alliance initialed a constitutional declaration.

“We are pleased that the Constitutional Declaration, which draws a framework for the transitional period and will pave the way for bringing stability to friendly Sudan, has been signed today,” said a ministry statement.

“In the next phase, we hope that an inclusive civil government which meets the demands of the people will be established and stability will be reached in friendly Sudan as soon as possible,” it added.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April, when the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir after months of protests against his 30-year rule, and he was succeeded by the military council.