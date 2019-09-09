Turkey gets silver medal in EuroVolley 2019

  • September 09 2019 08:38:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish women's national volleyball team became the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship runners-up, losing Sept. 8's epic final to Serbia 2-3.

Top seed Serbia won the nail-biting final match against the tournament's host nation Turkey in the capital Ankara with the sets of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13.

Turkey lost the final despite the huge support of Turkish fans at the Ankara Sports Hall.

Turkey was given their silver medal after finishing the EuroVolley 2019 in the second spot.

World no. 12, Turkey had their best result in the 2003 European Championship as they had earned the silver medal.

Meanwhile Italy completed this tournament in the third place, returning home with bronze medal.

Italy beat Poland 3-0 with 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

