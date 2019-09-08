Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

ANKARA
Turkey and Germany will hold political consultations in Berlin on Sept. 9, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Sept. 8.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Fuat Kaymakçı and Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany will co-chair the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the consultations, bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as Turkey’s EU accession process, especially within the context of Germany’s incoming Presidency of the European Council in 2020, will be discussed," it added.

Kaymakci will also meet the president and members of the Committee on European Union Affairs of the German Federal Parliament, parliamentarians and other officials, representatives of the press and think-tanks, business people and the representatives of the Turkish community.

