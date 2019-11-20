Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

  • November 20 2019 10:52:15

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation. 

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Natia Turnava gathered for the final sitting of a joint economic committee held in the capital Ankara on Nov. 19.

"I offered to the minister to work on a simplified customs line cooperation, and she agreed," Pekcan said.

She added: "Our goal is to prevent loss of time and money due to delays in shipping between our two countries."

For her part, Turnava said the meeting was held after a 14-year break.

Underlining that Turkey was one of Georgia's biggest trade partners, she noted that Tbilisi was ready to implement all kinds of assistance and incentives for Turkish investors.

