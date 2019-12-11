Turkey gears up for Teknofest in 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair Teknofest's third edition will be organized in the southeastern Gaziantep province in 2020.

With support of technology firms, public institutions and universities, the event will start in September, the co-organizer of Turkish Technology Team Foundation said on Dec. 10.

In 2019, the second edition of the festival was organized in Istanbul Atatürk Airport and visited by over 1.7 million people.

Teknofest will be held in different cities of Anatolia in even years and in Istanbul in odd years, the foundation said.

WORLD Four Turkish-British nominees seek office in UK elections

Four Turkish-British nominees seek office in UK elections

Four Turkish-British nominees will compete from both parties in the early general elections in the United Kingdom on Dec. 12.
ECONOMY Turkish industrys productivity up 1.1% in Q3

Turkish industry's productivity up 1.1% in Q3

The productivity of the Turkish industry increased by 1.1% year-on-year in the July-September period of 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Technology announced on Dec. 11.
SPORTS Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Both teams defeat their opponents in final group stage games of Champions League