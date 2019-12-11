Turkey gears up for Teknofest in 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair Teknofest's third edition will be organized in the southeastern Gaziantep province in 2020.

With support of technology firms, public institutions and universities, the event will start in September, the co-organizer of Turkish Technology Team Foundation said on Dec. 10.

In 2019, the second edition of the festival was organized in Istanbul Atatürk Airport and visited by over 1.7 million people.

Teknofest will be held in different cities of Anatolia in even years and in Istanbul in odd years, the foundation said.