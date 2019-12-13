Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

  • December 13 2019 15:33:25

Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

More than one and a half tons of illegal drugs destined for the U.S. were seized at the Istanbul Airport on Dec. 13, according to security sources.

The 1.745 tons of drugs -- with an estimated 70 million Turkish Lira ($12 million) market value -- shipped from Indonesia were detected by a sniffer dog at the airport.

It was the record amount of illicit drug ever seized at any Turkish airport.

Following the inspection, the drugs were revealed to be kratom, a herbal substance of Southeast Asian origin which was made of the leaves of an indigenous tree.

Subject to numerous health warnings, kratom has been banned in most of the countries in the world and is known being highly addictive and linked to numerous deaths.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  2. Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

    Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  3. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  4. US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

    US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

  5. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth
Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities
Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
WORLD Johnson election victory propels Britain towards swift Brexit

Johnson election victory propels Britain towards swift Brexit

Britain was speeding towards Brexit on Dec. 13 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory, ending three years of uncertainty since Britons voted to leave the European Union.
ECONOMY Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Treasury and finance minister says interest rates lowered by 1,200 basis points during last five months

SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win