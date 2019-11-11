Turkey finds YPG/PKK mine storage facility in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey found a mine warfare training and storage facility belonging to YPG/PKK terrorist organization during search and sweep operations in northern Syria, said the Defense Ministry on Nov. 10.

“Our commandos have discovered a mine warfare training and storage facility during search and sweeping operations in the south of Tal Abyad,” said the ministry in a statement.

The mines were placed in civilian-majority residential areas, and metal fragments and bearings were used to ensure maximum casualties, the ministry said.

“The incendiary devices inside the storage facility were disabled along with other weapons and ammunition,” it added.