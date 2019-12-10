Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

  • December 10 2019 09:44:10

Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

Turkey has extradited another foreign terrorist to his home country, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on Dec. 9.

In a statement, the ministry said that a Greek national affiliated with ISIL was sent back to his country.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that 71 foreign ISIL members were sent to their home countries from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9.

"No matter what, we will send back Daesh members, we are not their hotel," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had said last month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

  2. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

    CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

  5. Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul

    Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report

Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report
Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call
2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey
Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu
Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights
Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression
WORLD Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths

Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths 

New Zealand police on Dec. 10 announced a criminal investigation to probe how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.  

ECONOMY European bank backs Turkeys maritime industry

European bank backs Turkey's maritime industry

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided a $17.5 million loan to the operator of Tekirdag port on the Sea of Marmara, the bank said in a statement on Dec. 10.
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.