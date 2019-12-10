Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has extradited another foreign terrorist to his home country, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on Dec. 9.

In a statement, the ministry said that a Greek national affiliated with ISIL was sent back to his country.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that 71 foreign ISIL members were sent to their home countries from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9.

"No matter what, we will send back Daesh members, we are not their hotel," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had said last month.