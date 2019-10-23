Turkey extends troops deployment in Lebanon

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The parliament on Oct. 22 ratified a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Lebanon for another year as part of the UN’s interim force.

The reform package was passed with a show of hands by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Good (IYI) Party.

The term of Turkish soldiers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, also known as UNIFIL, has been extended until Oct. 31, 2020.

The motion floated by the Presidency has been extended 12 times so far since it was first approved by the parliament in September 2006.

The UNIFIL was established in 1978 when Israel withdrew from Lebanon. The peacekeeping force is intended to provide security and help the Lebanese government in rebuilding its authority.

Around 10,600 troops from 40 countries are part of the UNIFIL mission.