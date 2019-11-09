Turkey exports armed drones to Ukraine

  • November 09 2019 13:52:45

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish company has exported six armed drones to Ukraine, the firm announced on Nov. 8.

The drones, called Bayraktar TB2, successfully completed all acceptance test procedures, Baykar, the Turkish company, said on Twitter.

After the tests, Baykar, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Ukrspecexport -- the Ukrainian state arms trading company -- signed the final sales agreement.

Under the agreement, Baykar also sold three ground control station systems along with equipment.

The Bayraktar TB2 has been used by the Turkish Armed Forces and Turkey's Security Directorate since 2015.

The TB2 armed UAV was developed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions and can also carry ammo and do assaults, and has laser target acquisition.

As of this January, the Turkish Armed Forces had a fleet of 75 Bayraktar TB2 platforms.

