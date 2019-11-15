Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

  • November 15 2019 11:27:28

Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asked anti-ISIL coalition partners on Nov. 14 to refrain from partnering with the PYD/YPG, calling it a terrorist entity that must be treated as such.

Çavuşoğlu told the gathering of coalition foreign ministers that members must work with "legitimate partners," stating that the PKK's Syrian off-shoot is responsible for more than 300 attacks in the last two years against Turks and Syrians.

That includes, the Turkish top diplomat said, firing over 1,000 rockets and mortars on Turkish towns as Turkish casualties have approached 200.

"PYD/YPG has committed crimes against humanity," he said, citing mass killings and assassinations among others during the ministerial meeting at the State Department. "We expect all our Coalition partners to disengage from PYD/YPG."

"Thanks to Operation Peace Spring, PYD/YPG agenda to establish a terror statelet is now in ruins. Syria's territorial integrity and unity is enforced. A long-standing terror threat to Turkey is contained," he added.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, the U.S. and Turkey came to an agreement to pause the operation to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone, where Ankara wants to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees it is currently hosting.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

    Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

  3. Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

    Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

  4. Moody's rises Turkey's growth rate forecast

    Moody's rises Turkey's growth rate forecast

  5. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries
Recommended
Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president
Russia to react quickly to Turkeys concerns in Syria

Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria
Hundreds join forces to rescue man under debris

Hundreds join forces to rescue man under debris
US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria

US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria
Mayors arrested over alleged terror links

Mayors arrested over alleged terror links
Police seize over 5 tons of marijuana in SE Turkey

Police seize over 5 tons of marijuana in SE Turkey
WORLD Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary

Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary

The 36th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Cyprus celebrated on Nov. 15.

ECONOMY Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

The global debt jumped by $7.5 trillion to reach $250.09 trillion year-on-year in the first half of 2019, said a global trade group of financial institutions
SPORTS Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkish national football team advanced to the UEFA EURO 2020 finals after goalless tie against Iceland evening in Group H qualifying match