Turkey evacuates citizens from China’s Wuhan amid virus outbreak

  • January 29 2020 11:44:00

Turkey evacuates citizens from China’s Wuhan amid virus outbreak

ANKARA
Turkey evacuates citizens from China’s Wuhan amid virus outbreak

(AA Photo)

Turkey is set to evacuate 32 of its citizens and their families from China’s Hubei State, primarily in Wuhan city, the epicenter of a new virus outbreak, in the coming days, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Jan. 29.

“We are in contact with all of our citizens. We have 32 citizens in Wuhan. We had previously made official initiations [and now] started efforts to evacuate our 32 citizens. None of our citizens have been detected to have any connection with the virus,” Turkey’s Ambassador to China Emin Önen told private broadcaster NTV.

“We are organizing this with Chinese officials. Our citizens will arrive in Turkey with specialists via an air ambulance from Turkey,” he added.

The ambassador also said that some kind of quarantine will be implemented at first, although none of the Turkish citizens have been infected as far as officials know.

“A procedure will be implemented both for their and the country’s health. We have 6,000 citizens in China and are in contact with consulate generals,” he said.

He also added that the embassy has formed a chat group on a social media app of China in order to establish close contact with the citizens.

Turkish citizens who visited China for touristic or business purposes already established contact with the embassy, Önen said.

According to the figures the ambassador provided, over 6,000 people have detected to be infected and more than 44,000 are in quarantine. He stressed that no Turkish citizen is known to be infected by the mysterious virus.
At this phase, quarantine conditions are being implemented in China’s many states, metropolises and Wuhan. Transportation by bus is halted,” he said.

Önen also added that exaggerated information spreading in Turkey is causing panic and are not valid.

“There are a lot of exaggerated misinformation [posted] on some social media accounts in Turkey which will cause panic among the public,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

    Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

  2. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

  3. Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar is a 'mercenary'

    Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar is a 'mercenary'

  4. As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

    As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

  5. Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib

    Regime forces enter key rebel-held town south of Idlib
Recommended
Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

Turkeys fourth polar expedition to start in February

Turkey's fourth polar expedition to start in February
Ankara slams Belgian ruling protecting PKK terrorists

Ankara slams Belgian ruling protecting PKK terrorists
German lawmaker questions Berlin’s contact with FETÖ members

German lawmaker questions Berlin’s contact with FETÖ members
Senior FETÖ member sentenced to eight years in jail

Senior FETÖ member sentenced to eight years in jail
Turkey remembers diplomat killed in US in 1982

Turkey remembers diplomat killed in US in 1982
WORLD Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

The Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index goes up in January

Economic confidence index goes up in January

Confidence in the Turkish economy rose on a monthly basis to hit a 21-month high in January, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Jan. 29.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.