Turkey- EU hold political dialogue meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency

Turkey and the EU held a political dialogue meeting on political directors level on Sept. 13 in EU capital Brussels, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Turkish delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı.

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Jean Christophe Belliard and the Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Christian Danielssonhe led the EU delegation during the meeting.

The sides discussed the Turkish accession negotiations process, financial cooperation, visa liberalization process, upgrade of the customs union, as well as other main items of Turkey-EU agenda, such as counter-terrorism and migration.

During the meeting, both parties also stressed that the increase of dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Turkey is not only important for the sides, but it is also significant for establishing peace and welfare in a wider geography.