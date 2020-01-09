Turkey doesn't want Iraq to become battle zone: Çavuşoğlu

  • January 09 2020 13:57:00

Turkey doesn't want Iraq to become battle zone: Çavuşoğlu

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Turkey doesnt want Iraq to become battle zone: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey does not want Iraq to become a battle zone of foreign forces, said Turkey's foreign minister on Jan. 9.

"We don't want Iraq to be the battle zone of thQe foreign forces,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a press conference along with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, Iraqi capital.

He added that Iraq was not alone and Turkey was there to overcome difficult days together.

Çavuşoğlu's visit came amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran, starting with the killing of an American contractor at a U.S. base in Iraq late last month.

Iraqi top diplomat Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, for his part, affirmed that talks with his Turkish counterpart focused on the need to respect Iraq's sovereignty from all sides.

They also discussed bilateral relations at all levels in the meeting, he said, and added: "We cooperate with Turkey on counter-terrorism issue."

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a Jan. 8 statement that the visit is “within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region.”

Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions
Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

The U.S. retaliated with airstrikes on the Iran-backed militia it says is responsible for conducting the attack, killing dozens. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was then attacked on Dec. 31, 2019 by a group of enraged militiamen and demonstrators.

U.S. officials have placed blame for the attacks on the U.S. Embassy and base squarely on the head of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani's shoulders, claiming if the airstrike that killed him was not carried out hundreds more American lives would have been lost.

On Jan. 8, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran had "concluded proportionate measures" in response to the U.S. killing of Soleimani, last week, adding that Tehran is not looking for a war with the U.S.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

    Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

  3. Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

    Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  4. Ukraine names Iran plane crash theories, including missile strike

    Ukraine names Iran plane crash theories, including missile strike

  5. Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

    Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12
Recommended
Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases
Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean
13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey

13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey
Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019
Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police

Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police
Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

WORLD World food prices at five-year high in December: UN

World food prices at five-year high in December: UN

Global food prices hit a five-year high in December, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Jan. 9.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has predicted that the Turkish economy grew by 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.