Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL

  • November 26 2019 11:44:40

Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL

Turkish anti-terror police teams on Nov. 26 detained a French woman who was allegedly trying to join ISIL terror group in southern Adana province, according to security sources.

Anissa L., 21, who reportedly flew from France to Istanbul and then arrived in Adana province by bus, was rounded up in an operation into a hotel.

The suspect allegedly aimed at illegally crossing the Turkish border from southern Hatay province to Syria for joining the terror group, the sources added.

In her testimony at the police department, the suspect said she had come to the province for touristic purposes.

The French citizen was later repatriated to her country.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early October, adding that there are 1,149 ISIL terrorists in Turkish prisons.

Since Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, the Turkish state has been attacked by the group numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  3. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  4. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  5. Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves

    Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves
Recommended
Ankara to announce space program in 2020

Ankara to announce space program in 2020
Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence

Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence
Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet
370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay

370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay
Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links

Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links
FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza

FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza
WORLD US officials meet Libyas Haftar to end Tripoli attack

US officials meet Libya's Haftar to end Tripoli attack

Senior US officials held talks with East Libya-based military commander Khalifa Haftar to discuss steps to halt an offensive on the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the US State Department.
ECONOMY Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 26 called on Turkish citizens to use the Turkish lira instead of the U.S. dollar in transactions.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.