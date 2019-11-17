Turkey detains 4 foreign ISIL terror suspects

  • November 17 2019 12:29:23

Turkey detains 4 foreign ISIL terror suspects

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police detained four ISIL terror suspects in Adana province, according to security sources on Nov. 17.

The suspects were detained by provincial police in Adana at dawn, said the source who asked not to be named due to the security concerns.

The Syrian nationals suspects, entered Turkey from the Syria border and were plotting a terror attack in the southern province.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

