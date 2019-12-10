Turkey detains 12 ISIL suspects over terror links

ISTANBUL/MALATYA- Anadolu Agency

At least 12 people, allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group, were detained in anti-terror operations in Turkey, security sources said on Dec. 10.

Turkish police detained eight suspects during simultaneous raids in Istanbul, the central Konya province and the eastern province of Van, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are accused of robbery to support the terrorist group financially and carrying out activities to rescue ISIL terrorists held by the terror group PYD-YPG/PKK in Syria.

One gun and eight bullets were seized in the addresses of the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya, four suspects were detained over alleged links to ISIL.

The suspects were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, recruiting members for ISIL and attending meetings of the terrorist group in Istanbul, Malatya, Bursa, Sakarya and Elazığ provinces across Turkey.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.