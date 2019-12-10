Turkey detains 12 ISIL suspects over terror links

  • December 10 2019 16:40:20

Turkey detains 12 ISIL suspects over terror links

ISTANBUL/MALATYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey detains 12 ISIL suspects over terror links

At least 12 people, allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group, were detained in anti-terror operations in Turkey, security sources said on Dec. 10.

Turkish police detained eight suspects during simultaneous raids in Istanbul, the central Konya province and the eastern province of Van, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are accused of robbery to support the terrorist group financially and carrying out activities to rescue ISIL terrorists held by the terror group PYD-YPG/PKK in Syria.

One gun and eight bullets were seized in the addresses of the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya, four suspects were detained over alleged links to ISIL.

The suspects were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, recruiting members for ISIL and attending meetings of the terrorist group in Istanbul, Malatya, Bursa, Sakarya and Elazığ provinces across Turkey.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  2. Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says

    Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says

  3. 180 years later, on the same route

    180 years later, on the same route

  4. Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

    Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

  5. Heart of Asia meeting adopts 'Istanbul Declaration'

    Heart of Asia meeting adopts 'Istanbul Declaration'
Recommended
Top Europe court calls for immediate release of Osman Kavala

Top Europe court calls for immediate release of Osman Kavala
Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says

Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says
CHP leader criticizes overspending in government budget

CHP leader criticizes overspending in government budget

Over half million judicial measures taken in cases of violence against women in Turkey: Ministry

Over half million judicial measures taken in cases of violence against women in Turkey: Ministry
Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke

Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report

Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report
WORLD COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

As the last climate conference of 2019 after which many current climate plans expire, the COP25 talks bear critical importance in fighting against climate change, though more talks are needed, according to a climate advocate.

ECONOMY Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Two countries enjoy cooperation in energy sector, financial institutions and development of infrastructure

SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.