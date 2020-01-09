Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

  • January 09 2020 13:17:44

Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Turkish security forces have destroyed 891 mines and 1,660 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in northern Syria within the area of its latest anti-terror operation in the region, the National Defense Ministry said on Jan. 9.

"Our commandos meticulously continue clearing mine/IEDs booby-trapped by PKK/YPG terrorists which pose great danger to soldiers and civilians in the Operation Peace Spring area. Until now, 1,660 IEDs and 891 mines have been identified and disposed in a controlled manner," the ministry said in a tweet.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

    Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  3. Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

    Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

  4. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  5. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed
Recommended
Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases
Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med

Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med
13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey

13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey
Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019
Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police

Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police
Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad

Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad
WORLD Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 civilians have fled Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to places near the Turkish border in the last two days, amid heightened bombardments by the Syrian regime and Russia, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 9.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.