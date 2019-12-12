Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links

  • December 12 2019 09:29:59

Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links

Turkey has deported two German citizens over links to the ISIL terrorist group, Turkish officials announced on Dec. 11. 

An Interior Ministry statement said the extradition process continues for other foreign terrorist fighters in Turkey.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week, adding that there are currently 1,149 ISIL terrorists in Turkish prisons.  

Germany,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  2. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  3. Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

    Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

  4. NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

    NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

  5. Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister

    Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister
Recommended
Two kids died from choking on the cap of a syringe-like chocolate tube

Two kids died from choking on the cap of a syringe-like chocolate tube
F-35 program became domestic issue of US, says Turkish presidential spokesperson

F-35 program became domestic issue of US, says Turkish presidential spokesperson
Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
Sahak Maşalyan becomes new patriarch of Turkeys Armenians

Sahak Maşalyan becomes new patriarch of Turkey's Armenians
Police detains 15 over FETÖ ties

Police detains 15 over FETÖ ties

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations
WORLD Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

The Chilean Air Force said on Dec. 11 it had located debris believed to be from a military cargo plane that crashed this week with 38 people aboard over a remote stretch of frigid sea between South America and the Antarctic.
ECONOMY Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists on Dec. 11 projected the Turkish Central Bank would end the year with 150-200 basis points cut in its main policy rate.

SPORTS PSG end Galatasarays Europa League hopes

PSG end Galatasaray's Europa League hopes 

Real Madrid and PSG qualify for last 16 while Club Brugge move to Europa League