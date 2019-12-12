Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has deported two German citizens over links to the ISIL terrorist group, Turkish officials announced on Dec. 11.

An Interior Ministry statement said the extradition process continues for other foreign terrorist fighters in Turkey.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week, adding that there are currently 1,149 ISIL terrorists in Turkish prisons.