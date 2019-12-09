Turkey deports 11 French citizens over ISIL links

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey deported 11 French citizens over links to the ISIL terrorist group, the Interior Ministry announced on Dec. 9.

The ministry statement said the extradition process continues for other foreign terrorists.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries turned down its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries.