Turkey continues to fight ISIL at home, abroad: Altun

  • November 21 2019 09:55:11

Turkey continues to fight ISIL at home, abroad: Altun

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey continues to fight ISIL at home, abroad: Altun

Turkey continues to fight the ISIL terror group both at home and abroad, the country's director of communications said early on Nov. 21.

"Turkey’s operation to root out terror groups from its Syrian border can’t be linked to the potential strengthening of Daesh,” Fahrettin Altun said in a tweet, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Altun was referring to Turkey’s operation against groups such as the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization.

“Such a misguided argument ignores Turkey’s legitimate national security interests," he added.

Altun stressed that Turkey's goal is to create safe zones free of terror, regardless of its origin.

“We will continue to do so even if we do not receive proper recognition of our efforts,” he said.

He said those who continue to ignore Turkey's legitimate security concerns have no right to criticize its operations.

"They should reconsider their own support for terror groups. It is not befitting of a NATO ally to call a terror group ‘best partners’ against Daesh," Altun added, referring to the U.S. partnership with the YPG.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018) and Operation Peace Spring.

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Turkey also reached an agreement with Russia to allow the YPG/PKK terror group to withdraw from the safe zone.
Turkey wants to repatriate some two million Syrian refugees it is currently hosting to the zone after clearing it of terrorists.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

  2. Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

    Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

  3. Ancient city lies underground in Demre

    Ancient city lies underground in Demre

  4. University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

    University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

  5. ‘Cypriotnization’

    ‘Cypriotnization’
Recommended
Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey detains 4 foreign ISIL terror suspects

Turkey detains 4 foreign ISIL terror suspects
Turkey arrests 11 terrorists who killed 2 soldiers

Turkey arrests 11 terrorists who killed 2 soldiers
Security forces detain over 570 irregular migrants

Security forces detain over 570 irregular migrants
Turkeys ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79
HDP calls for early poll

HDP calls for early poll
WORLD Donald Tusk elected head of European Peoples Party

Donald Tusk elected head of European People's Party

European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new leader of the European People's Party (EPP) late on Nov. 21.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock stood at nearly 1.26 trillion Turkish liras ($219 billion) as of October this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 20.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

Barcelona Lassa beat Istanbul's Fenerbahçe which has 2-7 win/loss record this season