Turkey condemns terror attack in Niger

  • December 28 2019 11:58:13

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Dec. 27 condemned a terror attack in Niger where 14 soldiers lost their lives.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many Nigerian security force members lost their lives in a terrorist attack against the convoy of the officials of the Niger Independent National Election Commission (CENI) in the Tillabery region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” read the statement, also offering Turkey’s condolences to the West African country.

On Dec. 26, at least 14 soldiers were killed in the attack on the convoy of CENI officials in the western Tillaberi region of Niger.

