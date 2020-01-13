Turkey collects nearly 728,000 tons of cow milk in November

  • January 13 2020 11:21:38

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey collected nearly 728,000 tons of cow milk in November, the country's statistical authority announced on Jan. 13.

The November figure dropped by 2.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

"In the January-November period, [the cow milk production] decreased by 5.2 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year," it added.

In November, some 128,700 tons of drinking milk was produced, down 2 percent from the same month previous year.

The data also showed 20.4 percent rise in cream production, and production of drink made of yoghurt rose by 6.8 percent in November.

Cheese production from cow's milk dropped by 1.2 percent, butter production decreased by 7.9 percent, while whole milk powder production went down 14.4 percent.

In November, the average fat rate of cow milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5 percent, the average rate of protein was 3.2 percent.

