Turkey calls for 'restraint' amid Iraq protests

  • October 05 2019 12:43:06

Turkey calls for 'restraint' amid Iraq protests

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey calls for restraint amid Iraq protests

Turkey is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and injuries in Iraq as anti-government protests continue, the country’s Foreign Ministry said late on Oct. 4. 

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives of scores of people and the injuries since the protests, which have been ongoing in Baghdad and some southern provinces since Oct. 1,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry called on both sides to “exercise restraint and common sense” to prevent more killings and destruction.

“We believe the Iraqi government will take the necessary steps to meet the people’s legitimate expectations," it said.

Stating that Turkey "attaches importance to Iraq’s stability," the ministry said “an Iraq in peace and prosperity is our sincere desire."

At least 60 people have been killed since anti-government protests erupted across Iraq earlier this week, according to the country’s health ministry.

Protesters have been demanding improvements in living conditions and an end to corruption. Security forces have reportedly opened fire on protesters to disperse them, causing mass casualties.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered a government-enforced curfew to be lifted in Baghdad and some other southern cities as of 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Oct. 5, state media reported.

Abdul-Mahdi,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

    Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

  2. Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

    Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

  3. EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

    EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

  4. Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

    Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

  5. Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader

    Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader
Recommended
Nearly 65,000 irregular migrants held in September

Nearly 65,000 irregular migrants held in September
7th Konya science festival kicks off

7th Konya science festival kicks off
EU Commission should adopt fairer Turkey policy: VP Oktay

EU Commission should adopt fairer Turkey policy: VP Oktay
Turkey, US discuss accelerating safe zone establishment

Turkey, US discuss accelerating safe zone establishment
Turkish drillship Yavuz arrives at new location in Med

Turkish drillship Yavuz arrives at new location in Med
Students barter paintings to feed stray animals

Students barter paintings to feed stray animals
İzmir joins WWFs fight against plastic pollution

İzmir joins WWF's fight against plastic pollution
WORLD Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

The impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump widened on Oct. 4 into a constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress, as Democrats subpoenaed White House officials and the president signaled his administration would not cooperate.
ECONOMY France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France and Turkey can realize €20 billion (nearly $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counsellor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's capital.
SPORTS Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Spanish basketball powerhouse Barcelona defeated Turkey’s Anadolu Efes 74-64 late on Oct. 4 in their first game of the new season of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.