Turkey calls for common sense in Iraq: Spokesman

  • January 04 2020 12:51:24

Turkey calls for common sense in Iraq: Spokesman

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey calls for common sense in Iraq: Spokesman

Turkey called on all parties to act with common sense and avoid steps that will fuel tension, the presidential spokesman said on Jan. 3 amid the fresh U.S.-Iran row.

İbrahim Kalın’s remarks came in a statement following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Kalın argued that recent mistakes, sectarian attitudes and foreign interventions in the region were threatening global peace and stability.

He said Turkey was particularly concerned that its neighbor, Iraq, would become a zone of tension, instability and power struggles.

The U.S. airstrike killing Soleimani would trigger new tensions and conflicts in the region, he warned.

“Turkey once again calls on all parties to act with common sense and avoid steps that will further escalate tension,” Kalın stressed.

He added that Turkey will continue to make full use of diplomacy to guarantee regional and global peace.

The U.S. said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The U.S. strike came amid heightened tensions after thousands of Iran-backed protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Separately, Ömer Çelik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), also said that the U.S. killing of Soleimani will trigger a more dangerous instability in the region.

"The actions to fuel instability in Iraq are to the disadvantage of the whole region," Çelik said on Twitter, underlining that the security and stability of Iraq “are of crucial importance both for Turkey and the region.”

“The foreign interventions, assassinations, factional conflicts and sectarian fights aiming to turn Iraq into a satellite state expose our region and Iraq to greater instability,” Çelik said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

    Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  2. Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

    Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

  3. Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

    Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

  4. CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

    CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

  5. New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

    New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Recommended
Over 77 kg heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 77 kg heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss regional developments over phone

Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss regional developments over phone
Turkey neutralized over 200 terrorists in December

Turkey neutralized over 200 terrorists in December
Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'
Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11

Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11
Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander
WORLD China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Jan. 4 post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year decrease of around 6.33 percent to 46.83 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on Jan. 4.
SPORTS Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.